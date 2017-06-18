CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
6/18 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 18, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a hot & humid day it was across the area! As expected the heat turned up today and tropical moisture in the air made it feel like a sauna outside. We’ll keep that muggy feel through the night with a few scattered storms. Otherwise expect a warm & humid night with temps only in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

nu tu tomorrows highs 11 6/18 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Some breaks of sun tomorrow with more hot & humid conditions. Some spots will reach 90 and high humidity will make it feel sweltering. Heading into the late afternoon and evening, we’ll have to pay attention to a round of strong – potentially severe – thunderstorms. These storms ahead of a front will bring torrential rain, strong wind, and even some hail.

jl soaking rains 6/18 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Some more showers/storms for Tuesday morning with clearing in the afternoon…things won’t cool down too much as temps will reach the low 80s, but the humidity will be considerably lower.

nu tu 7day auto12 6/18 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Stay cool and stay tuned for updates on tomorrow’s inclement weather!

