6/18 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning & Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! It’s a muggy, mild, and foggy start to the day with many spots already in the low 70s. Expect some dense fog early this morning, but clouds & humidity will stick around through the day. Temps will reach the mid 80s to near 90 in spots, and it’ll feel warmer due to the sky-high humidity.

There will also be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late this afternoon into early evening. As of right now we don’t expect any severe weather but any storms could produce torrential rain and gusty winds…Unfortunately it looks like this will be a Father’s Day best spent inside!

Monday will be an even stormier day with some parts of our area under the threat of severe weather…Expect a few showers in the morning but the focus will be on a line of intense storms ahead of a cold front that advances late in the evening. Flooding rain, damaging wind, and even hail are all possibilities.

So for the next two days make sure you wear breathable clothing, and keep the umbrella handy!