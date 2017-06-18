Police Seek Man For Questioning In Deadly Crown Heights Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a man for questioning Sunday after another man was found stabbed to death this weekend in a car in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Police were called around 3 p.m. Saturday to 1748 Sterling Pl., between Ralph and Howard avenues, where they found the body of a 24-year-old man inside a red Nissan Altima with multiple stab wounds.
The man – identified as Amir Mercado of Brooklyn – was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police late Sunday were searching for a man wanted for questioning in the stabbing. He was described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.
Police have released surveillance images and video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.