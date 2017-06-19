Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry helped clear the haze from Father’s Day weekend with yet another informative and entertaining update to add to his already extensive collection.
The “maven” discussed the suddenly-struggling Yankees, who have dropped six in a row after Sunday’s 4-3 defeat in Oakland. He also spoke about the Mets, who used Jacob deGrom’s arm and bat to beat the Nationals, as New York avoided a four-game sweep.
Later, Jerry recapped Brooks Koepka’s U.S. Open win at Erin Hills.