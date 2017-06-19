Man Exposed Himself To 2 Women On Subway In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday night for a man who exposed himself to two women on an M Train in Brooklyn last week.
Around 12:11 p.m. Friday, the women, ages 42 and 45, were siting on the Queens-bound M Train as it approached the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station on the cusp of Bushwick and Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn when the man exposed himself, police said.
The man was described as being 20 to 30 years old with a beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, gray t-shirt, shorts and white sneakers.
Police released a photo of the man with a black hexagon that appeared to be superimposed over his crotch.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.