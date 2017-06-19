Convicted Dealer Accused Of Selling Fraudulent Art Again

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A convicted counterfeit art dealer from New York is facing charges again, for allegedly selling the same kind of fakes that sent him to prison.
Vincent Lopreto, 52, was busted in an undercover sting in New Orleans along with two alleged accomplices.
Lopreto is accused of stealing $400,000 by selling fake “limited edition” prints from British artist Damien Hirst. He allegedly duped buyers in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Italy, Macedonia, South Africa, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.
Four fraudulent sales were made to Manhattan residents, and two more were made to an undercover Manhattan District Attorney’s office investigator posing as a buyer, prosecutors said.
Also charged were alleged accomplices Marco Saverino, 34, and Paul Motta, 50, who allegedly helped Lopreto advertise the fraudulent prints online as authentic with fake documentation. They were actually created with a stamp, printer, and other tools, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Lopreto resumed his scheme just two weeks after serving time on similar charges.