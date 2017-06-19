Eye On The Weather: Flash Flood, Severe T-Storm Watch In Effect Across Much Of Our Area | Forecast | Radar

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: A Look Back At NYCFC’s Up-And-Down Week

June 19, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas look back at New York City FC’s U.S. Open Cup loss to the Red Bulls and preview Saturday’s Hudson Derby rematch at Red Bull Arena.

The guys also discuss David Villa propelling City to a come-from-behind win over Seattle this past weekend, and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has come under fire in the early stages of the Confederations Cup.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

