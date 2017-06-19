‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: A Look Back At NYCFC’s Up-And-Down Week

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas look back at New York City FC’s U.S. Open Cup loss to the Red Bulls and preview Saturday’s Hudson Derby rematch at Red Bull Arena.
The guys also discuss David Villa propelling City to a come-from-behind win over Seattle this past weekend, and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has come under fire in the early stages of the Confederations Cup.
