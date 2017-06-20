Subway Riders Face Delays After Signal Problems At Herald Square

June 20, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: subway delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders are facing another morning of delays.

Signal problems at 34th Street-Herald Square caused disruptions on several lines during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

According to the MTA:

There is no B train service between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions.

There is no M train service between Broadway-Lafayette Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in both directions.

Forest Hills bound M trains are terminating at Essex Street.

Expect delays in A, B, C, D, E, F and M train service.

Allow for additional travel time.

