Subway Riders Face Delays After Signal Problems At Herald Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders are facing another morning of delays.
Signal problems at 34th Street-Herald Square caused disruptions on several lines during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
According to the MTA:
There is no B train service between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions.
There is no M train service between Broadway-Lafayette Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in both directions.
Forest Hills bound M trains are terminating at Essex Street.
Expect delays in A, B, C, D, E, F and M train service.
Allow for additional travel time.