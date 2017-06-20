WFAN Best Sports Moments: #4 — Mike Piazza’s 9/11 Home Run

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from May 29-June 9, we asked you to vote on the best local sports moments overthe past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This was indeed a shot heard ’round the world.

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Major League Baseball shut down operations for more than a week. When play finally resumed in New York City on Sept. 21, the Mets took on the rival Braves at a highly emotional Shea Stadium.

With the Mets down by a run in the eighth inning, Mike Piazza stepped to the plate. What followed helped with the city’s healing process. The eventual Hall of Fame catcher blasted a Steve Karsay fastball deep into the Flushing night, giving the Mets the lead in a game they would go on to win.

Piazza spoke of the home run during his 2016 induction speech in Cooperstown.

“Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that forever changed our lives,” Piazza said. “To witness the darkest evil of the human heart and how it tore many loved ones from their families will forever be burned in my soul. But from tragedy and sorrow came bravery, love, compassion, character and, eventually, healing.

“Many of you give me praise for the two-run home run on the first game back on Sept. 21 to push us ahead of the rival Braves. But the true praise belongs to police, firefighters, first responders, who knew they were going to die, but went forward anyway.”

The home run is considered the defining moment of Piazza’s eight-year run with the Mets.