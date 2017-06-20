Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 20, 2017

June 20, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Bob Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

While Craig was busy ragging on the Mets, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — who was sitting in for Boomer — was quietly preparing his retort, which Jerry liked so much that he made it his highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Christie was in for the Booms, and we had ourselves an eventful, action-packed edition of your morning fix.  Plenty of talk/arguing about the Mets and Yankees, partying at the governor’s mansion in Princeton, the always-entertaining Bobby Valentine stopped by, and much more…

Until 6 a.m. Wednesday, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!

