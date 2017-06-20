Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 20, 2017

Reports: Knicks Fielding Calls For Kristaps Porzingis Porzingis has reportedly not spoken to Knicks executives or coaches since he left for his native Latvia after the season concluded, blowing off his exit interview with team president Phil Jackson.

Keidel: There's No Reason Knicks Can't Land A Stud With 8th PickAs with everything and everywhere else, the Knicks didn't prosper in the lottery, languishing near the back-end of the, picking 8th. Just high enough to make you think they will pick a gem, but low enough to know that the best player will be long gone by then.