Report: Person With Explosive Belt ‘Neutralized’ After Explosions In Central Train Station In Brussels

BRUSSELS (CBSNewYork) – Belgian police have reportedly “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt at the Central train station in Brussels Tuesday.
Belgian authorities are reportedly saying the situation is under control.
Witnesses reported hearing several explosions in the train station at roughly 9:30 p.m. local time.
Broadcaster RTL said Brussels Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys said some kind of explosion happened, according to the Associated Press. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
There’s been a large response by Belgian security forces and the surrounding area has been evacuated.
On March 22 of last year, 32 people were killed in attacks at the Brussels airport and subway system.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.