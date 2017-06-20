Police: Over $30,000 In Precious Stones, Gems Stolen From Franklin Mineral Museum

FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are searching for thieves who they say ransacked a geology museum in Sussex County and made off with precious stones worth thousands of dollars.
It happened some time after 4:40 a.m. Monday at the Franklin Mineral Museum. Franklin police said the suspects broke in through a second story window, ransacked shelves and displays and smashed cabinets.
Police said they stole over $30,000 in precious stones, gems and minerals that are “a unique part of the mineral history within Sussex County.”
But investigators said the glass apparently cut at least one of the burglars, leaving a trail of blood, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Police said the injury “appears to be a severe laceration.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the break-in or if anyone has noticed someone with an unusual laceration to contact Detective Daniel Flora at 862-273-5170 or Detective Sergeant Mattessich at 862-268-1401.