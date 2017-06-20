Reports: Knicks Fielding Calls For Kristaps Porzingis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a sign that the relationship between the Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis could be even more fractured than originally believed, the team is listening to trade offers for their star big man, according to multiple reports.

Porzingis has reportedly not spoken to Knicks executives or coaches since he left for his native Latvia after the season concluded, blowing off his exit interview with team president Phil Jackson. According to multiple reports, Porzingis has not pleased with the way the Knicks are being run.

The Knicks taking calls from teams – and listening to – potential trades for Porzingis was first reported by the Vertical. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 20, 2017

Porzingis’ brother Janis, however, has insisted that Porzingis wants to remain a Knick, although he said they are frustrated with the lack of communication.

“Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York,” Janis Porzingis told ESPN. “He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team. If he’s going to be traded, he’s going to play out his contact and decide his future on his own.”

The Daily News reported last month that coach Jeff Hornacek reached out to Porzingis, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, via text message but received no response.

Porzingis is under contract through the 2018-19 season and then will become a restricted free agent in 2019.

ESPN reported that the Knicks have received several calls in recent days about Porzingis, who averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season. Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of The Vertical described the interest as reaching a “frenzy.”

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

The Vertical also reported that Jackson met with Lauri Markkanen, a 7-footer out of Arizona, who could be an option for the Knicks with the No. 8 pick in Thursday’s draft if the team deals Porzingis.

Trading Porizingis would be a stunning move for the Knicks, who were expected to build around the 7-foot-3 up-and-comer. If they part ways with Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony, who is on the trade block, the franchise would appear to be back at square one in their rebuilding.