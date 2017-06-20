CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Bus-Jacking: Man Brandishing Brass Knuckles Robs Driver, Drives Off Through Paterson

June 20, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Speziale, Paterson, Paterson Police Department, Reena Roy

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police said a New Jersey bus driver was robbed on the job. The suspect stole not only cash, but the bus itself.

“It’s really bad. It’s just innocent people trying to work,” George Devita said.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, the whole thing was caught on camera.

At first glance it looks like an empty bus with not much to see, but police said it was taken from the driver during a robbery and carjacking.

“You have someone robbing the actual driver, taking the bus, and driving away,” Director of the Paterson Police Department, Jerry Speziale said.

Investigators said he boarded an express bus at Main Street and Broadway, where many begin their routes.

They said he came armed with brass knuckles that had a knife attached. He demanded money, and forced his way into the driver’s seat.

“The bus driver I’m sure is shaken up. You have somebody at 3 o’clock in the morning, you’re just doing your route,” he said.

CBS2 has been told the suspect got away with $200 and the bus, until police found it about a mile away. It happened just before 3 a.m. on a Tuesday, earlier in the month. Since then, cops have been on the hunt.

“We’re gonna come for you, whether you cross the county line or an ocean, we’ll find you and you’ll serve justice,” Speziale said.

“Lock him up, make an example out of him, let them know this can’ happen in Paterson, New Jersey,” Devita said.

In the meantime, the Paterson Police Department has stepped up foot patrols downtown to keep crime down in the area.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch