Bus-Jacking: Man Brandishing Brass Knuckles Robs Driver, Drives Off Through Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police said a New Jersey bus driver was robbed on the job. The suspect stole not only cash, but the bus itself.

“It’s really bad. It’s just innocent people trying to work,” George Devita said.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, the whole thing was caught on camera.

At first glance it looks like an empty bus with not much to see, but police said it was taken from the driver during a robbery and carjacking.

“You have someone robbing the actual driver, taking the bus, and driving away,” Director of the Paterson Police Department, Jerry Speziale said.

Investigators said he boarded an express bus at Main Street and Broadway, where many begin their routes.

They said he came armed with brass knuckles that had a knife attached. He demanded money, and forced his way into the driver’s seat.

“The bus driver I’m sure is shaken up. You have somebody at 3 o’clock in the morning, you’re just doing your route,” he said.

CBS2 has been told the suspect got away with $200 and the bus, until police found it about a mile away. It happened just before 3 a.m. on a Tuesday, earlier in the month. Since then, cops have been on the hunt.

“We’re gonna come for you, whether you cross the county line or an ocean, we’ll find you and you’ll serve justice,” Speziale said.

“Lock him up, make an example out of him, let them know this can’ happen in Paterson, New Jersey,” Devita said.

In the meantime, the Paterson Police Department has stepped up foot patrols downtown to keep crime down in the area.