Protesters Are Harassing People At Jamaica, Queens Abortion Clinic, AG Schneiderman Says

June 20, 2017 9:32 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court action is being sought to protect patients going to a women’s health clinic in Jamaica, Queens.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, demonstrators outside the Choices Women’s Medical Center have been described as vicious and hostile.

Margot Garnick comes to the clinic to protect patients.

“No, they get so close they physically bump people,” Garnick said. “They’ll step on people’s feet repeatedly.”

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is asking for a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court, keeping some space between the protesters and those who use the clinic.

“We’re seeking a 15 foot buffer here, because that’s just the length the size of the sidewalk,” he said.

Schneiderman said protesters have the right to speech, but not harassment. He added that there is legal precedent for such an action.

