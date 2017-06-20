CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BREAKING: Rescue Underway Following Accident At Queens Construction Site | LISTEN: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
DEVELOPING:  Suspect Shot After Explosion At Brussels Train Station | Watch CBSN 

Boating, Swimming Misjudgments Can Lead To Death, Long Island Hospital Officials Warn

June 20, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Boating Safety, Jennifer McLogan, jones beach, Nassau University Medical Center, swimming safety

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On the eve of the first day of summer, hospital leaders on Long Island sent a warning about the anticipated spike in deadly boating and swimming accidents.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan met with a victim of a summertime tragedy.

Gina Lieneck and her family were boating back from Fire Island on an August evening in 2005 when they were broadsided in the water.

Lieneck and her husband barely survived. Their 11-year-old daughter, Brianna, did not.

Brianna Lieneck

Brianna Lieneck was struck and killed in a boating accident off Long Island in 2005. (Credit: CBS2)

“I hope that God took her right away. It was just a nightmare because we were so critically injured ourselves,” Lieneck said.

Brianna’s neck was broken and her organs were crushed.

As to those in the other boat, Lieneck said: “They all admitted to drinking. It’s all in the police statements. Speeding — they said that they were at full throttle; hydroplaning.”

On the eve of summer 2017, Lieneck is urging that everyone help families stay safe. And doctors at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow – the closest Level 1 trauma center to busy Jones Beach with its oceanfront, boardwalk, theatre and boating – warned everyone not to fall victim to tragic, but unavoidable mishaps.

“People are having a good time out on the water, and they forget — alcohol still has same effect on the water as it would in a car,” said NUMC emergency center Dr. Livia Santiago.

“Making sure when kids go out on the water or near the pools that they have safety jackets with them — any sort of flotation devices,” said Dr. Kelley Sookraj of the NUMC trauma center.

The medical staff pointed to the chaos following an Oyster Bay fireworks display on July 4, 2012. A lack of lifejackets and overcrowding in unstable waters led to the drowning deaths of three innocent children.

“Among children, traumatic injuries normally double during the summer months,” said NUMC President Dr. Victor Politi.

U.S. Coast Guard Jones Beach tells CBS2 that nationwide, there were 701 deadly boating accidents last year – the highest in five years.

There has been some progress in tightening water rules, but more needs to be done, said Lieneck – fighting in the name of her daughter.

“I feel maybe her life was taken to make change, and all the other senseless lives that were lost out there,” Lieneck said.

Following recent boating tragedies, laws now require powerboat operators pass a boating and water safety course. Capacity limit information is also to be displayed on boats, visible for all passengers to see.

Lieneck is pushing for expanded laws regarding weight restrictions, licensing, boat traffic control, and speed and boating while intoxicated penalties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch