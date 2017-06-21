Best Places For Fresh Fruit In New York

By Tabitha Shiflett

New York may be filled with Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s locations, but wading through the lines in a supermarket jam-packed with aggravated people on their way home from work is less than pleasant. Instead, spend your Saturday afternoon strolling through one of New York’s outdoor greenmarkets. You’ll gain fresh air, fresh fruit and perhaps, a fresh look on grocery shopping in the city.

Union Square Greenmarket

17th Street and Union Square W.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 788-7476

www.grownyc.org

Located on the north and west sides of Union Square Park, the Union Square Greenmarket is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays year-round between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. From freshly picked vegetables and fruits, to heritage meats, cheeses, artisan breads, pickles, and jams, to a plethora of cut flowers and plants, ciders, wines, maple syrup and more, the Union Square Greenmarket has a little bit of everything. The Union Square Greenmarket also hosts weekly events, including cooking demonstrations, held between April and November, and book signings, held between May and November. All producers accept cash and EBT/SNAP/Food Stamps.

Essex Street Market

120 Essex St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 312-3603

www.essexstreetmarket.com

Founded in 1940, Essex Street Market became one of the first indoor retail markets within the city of New York, to ease traffic congestion. In its early years, the Lower East Side’s Italian and Jewish immigrants shaped the Essex Street Market, as customers and merchants. Today, the market is more diverse than ever offering a range of culinary products, including premium cuts of meat, gourmet cheese, and fresh fish among other things. The Essex Street Market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket

Grand Army Plaza,

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(212) 788-7476

www.grownyc.org

Founded in 1989, Prospect Park Farmers’ Market, also known as the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket, is the second largest market behind the Union Square Greenmarket. Open on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket offers locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meat, and dairy from Connecticut, New Jersey, and Upstate New York farmers. In addition to seasonal celebrations and family-friendly activities, the Grand Army Plaza also hosts cooking demonstrations, every Saturday all year long. All producers accept cash, EBT/Food Stamps, Debit/Credit, WIC & Senior FMNP coupons.

Brooklyn Fare

431 W. 37th St.,

New York, NY 10018

(212) 216-9700

www.brooklynfare.com

Moe Issa, a born-and-raised Brooklynite, opened Brooklyn Fare in hopes of creating a place that combines the familiar with the gourmet, providing shoppers with fresh groceries and prepared foods at affordable prices. Originally based in the heart of downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Fare has expanded its service to the West Village and midtown Manhattan with delivery and personable counter-service. The original Brooklyn location, located at 200 Schermerhorn St., is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Greene Park Greenmarket

Dekalb Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(212) 788-7476

www.grownyc.org

Located along the southeast corner of the historic Fort Green Park sits the Fort Green Park Greenmarket, which is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., year-round. Surrounded by beautiful brownstones and chestnut trees, the Fort Green market offers shoppers everything from fresh seafood, orchard fruit, cheese, and baked goods, to affordable household staples like onions, potatoes, and vegetables grown in Orange County. Each Saturday, the market hosts cooking demonstrations by local chefs and live music played by local artists. All producers accept cash, EBT/Food Stamps, Debit/Credit, WIC & Senior FMNP coupons.

