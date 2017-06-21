Mets Place Zack Wheeler On DL With Biceps Tendinitis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Zack Wheeler is headed back to a very familiar place: the disabled list.
The Mets announced Wednesday they have placed the right-hander on the 10-day DL with biceps tendinitis. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.
The 27-year-old pitcher has been brutal in his last two starts. On June 13, he allowed eight runs on six hits, including two homers, in a 14-3 loss to the Cubs. On Monday, he gave up seven runs on eight hits, including three homers, in a 10-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Those two outings caused Wheeler’s ERA to balloon from 3.45 to 5.29. His record is 3-5.
The Mets also announced Wednesday they have recalled right-handers Tyler Pill and Erik Goddel from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned infielder Matt Reynolds to Vegas.