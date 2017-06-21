Mets Place Zack Wheeler On DL With Biceps Tendinitis

June 21, 2017 6:15 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Zack Wheeler is headed back to a very familiar place: the disabled list.

The Mets announced Wednesday they have placed the right-hander on the 10-day DL with biceps tendinitis. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

Zack Wheeler

Mets starter Zack Wheeler reacts during an ugly second inning against the Cubs at Citi Field on June 13, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old pitcher has been brutal in his last two starts. On June 13, he allowed eight runs on six hits, including two homers, in a 14-3 loss to the Cubs. On Monday, he gave up seven runs on eight hits, including three homers, in a 10-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Those two outings caused Wheeler’s ERA to balloon from 3.45 to 5.29. His record is 3-5.

The Mets also announced Wednesday they have recalled right-handers Tyler Pill and Erik Goddel from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned infielder Matt Reynolds to Vegas.

