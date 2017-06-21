Jets Sign Former Bears Receiver Marquess Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets added some depth to their receiving corps on Tuesday.
The team announced the signing of former Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson.
Both Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall were cut this offseason in cost-saving moves, leaving Quincy Enunwa as the Jets’ No. 1 receiver in front of several inexperienced players such as Robby Anderson and Charone Peake.
Wilson was a seventh-round draft pick of the Bears out of Washington State in 2013. He set the Cougars record with 3,207 yards receiving from 2000-12.
With the Bears, Wilson had 56 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns. He played in three games last season because he broke his left foot, landing him on injured reserve. Wilson’s best season was in 2015, when he caught 28 passes for 464 yards and a TD.
