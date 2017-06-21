Cops: Custodian Places Hidden Camera Inside Bathroom At Ossining Village Hall

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A custodian is facing felony charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera inside one of the bathrooms at a government building in Westchester County.
Police say Lider E. Velez placed the camera inside one of the restrooms at Ossining Village Hall.
There’s no sign that anybody was actually filmed on the camera, according to police.
Authorities went to every Village building and checked each restroom to make sure no additional cameras were installed.
Velez was arrested Wednesday morning and is charged with multiple counts of unlawful surveillance, a felony. He has been suspended by the village and is currently at police headquarters awaiting arraignment at Ossining Town Court.