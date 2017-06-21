3 Men Break Into Bronx Apartment With Mom, Baby Sleeping Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young Bronx mother woke up to find three burglars going through her Soundview apartment over the weekend.

The 21-year-old woman was asleep when police said three men broke into her apartment at a building near Watson Avenue and Evergreen Terrace around 12:35 a.m. last Saturday.

Police said the trio walked quietly through the building’s courtyard and then all the way up to the victim’s sixth floor apartment, where she lives alone with her baby, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Once inside, police said they forced the victim to sit at the foot of her bed while they stole around $5,000 in cash, along with cellphones, designer shoes and other items, police said.

Nobody was hurt.

The victim appeared too shaken to open the door to speak to CBS2 on Wednesday.

The incident has left others in the neighborhood on edge.

“That’s scary,” said neighbor Barbara Glover. “It makes me feel nervous.”

“I’m so surprised because this building is so safe,” said neighbor Ayoselys Medrano.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.