Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages Accused Of Assaulting Girlfriend

June 21, 2017 8:14 PM
Filed Under: Carol D'Auria, Carrie Solages, Nassau County, Sophia Hall

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County legislator faces domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during a heated argument inside their Valley Stream home early Wednesday morning.

Carrie Solages, 38, grabbed his girlfriend by the arm and neck and threw her against a wall, according to court documents. She suffered scratches on her arm and pain in her neck.

Her 15-year-old daughter tried to intervene by jumping on Solages’ back, court documents say.

“These are merely allegations, nothing has been proven. He is certainly a dedicated public servant,” his attorney Brian Griffin said. 

Police said Solage and his girlfriend, who have a 3-year-old child together, were arguing over missing marijuana, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Solages was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Three orders of protection were also issued for his girlfriend and her two children, Hall reported.

Prosecutors said the couple has is a history of unreported domestic violence incidents. Solages allegedly told his girlfriend he owns the police department. 

“Anything that’s unreported you should question whether it ever happened,” Griffin said.

Meanwhile, Kevan Abrahams, the Democratic Minority Leader of the Nassau County legislature, is calling for Solages to resign immediately, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

“We take these allegations very seriously. And as elected officials, we are held to the highest standard. We have to ensure that families and children are safe in this county,” he said.

The Republican legislature has also called for Solages to step down. Legislator Denise Ford told D’Auria it’s important to let the victims know their elected officials believe them.

