6/22 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 22, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this first full day of summer. Highs will be similar to those of yesterday in the low 80’s with humidity levels still on the tolerable side.

The humidity will creep up tonight with a slight chance of a passing shower or even rumble inland. Temps will only fall into the low 70’s or so by daybreak.

It will be warm and muggy tomorrow with a risk of showers and storms. Highs will be similar or slightly warmer in the the low to mid 80’s.

The remnants of “Cindy” will move into our area on Saturday. Expect a chance of rain through at least midday with highs in the 80’s.

