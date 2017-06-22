Man Killed, Another Injured After Van Crashes Into Dirt Bike On Montauk Highway

BELLPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after the dirt bike they were riding was struck by a minivan in North Bellport, police said.
The crash took place on Montauk Highway at Doane Street.
A witness told Newsday that the van crossed over the double line to hit the bike, then made a u-turn and came to a stop.
“It sounded like a ‘boom’,” one witness told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. Witnesses told Hall they thought the crash was intentional.
“They were going like 100 miles per hour, like at least 90… They were flying, both of them. It was intentional,” one woman told Hall.
The two men in the minivan were allegedly trying to get back their stolen dirt bike, Hall reported.
The driver and passenger then allegedly tried to load the bike into the van, but were stopped and police took them into custody.
The crash forced the closure of part of Montauk Highway.