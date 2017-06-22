Best Frozen Cocktails In New York

By Carly Petrone

Now that summer is heating up, it’s time to cool down with a fun frozen cocktail. From beer slushies to watermelon frosé, here are a few of our favorites.

An Indian restaurant might not be the first place you’d think to go for delicious frozen cocktails, but the folks over at Rahi in the West Village are doing just that. Cool off with a freshly-pressed Watermelon Frose ($15) and pair it with something fun like the octopus and golden turmeric mousse, served in a coconut. Or try the Sunchoke Vada fritters dredged through a tamarind chili glaze.

Grab a seat outside at 33 Greenwich and sip on a drink from the vibrant and whimsical cocktail menu. You can’t go wrong with the Frozen Hemingway Daiquiri, made with white rum, Luxardo Maraschino, grapefruit and lime. Nibble on bites like fried green tomatoes with herbed buttermilk and fava beans or tuna carpaccio with avocado, Benne seed, chili oil and crème fraîche for the the perfect way to round out your meal.

Ribalta has just launched its unique twists on classic Italian cocktails. Live the island life with the Ice Age, a coconut-infused slushy made with Campari, Oxley gin, and Martini Rosso. If you’re in the mood for something even sweeter, test out Ribalta’s version of the Sgroppino (a drink native to Venice that includes sorbet topped with sparkling alcohol). The Arancio with orange sorbet and Campari or the Limone with lemon sorbet and lemon vodka are also both refreshing options. Summer just got way more exciting.

Clancey is taking things up a notch with its Frozen Moscow Mule. This new riff is now available at the Lower East Side location for just $5 on Wednesdays and $12 the rest of the week. This icy creation, topped with mint-infused angostura bitters, a cucumber slice, and a fresh sprig of mint is the answer to your frozen cocktail prayers. The boozy mule will definitely cool you off as these summer days continue to heat up.

Blue Ribbon Kanpai Garden is the place to go if you’re a beer drinker. The outdoor oasis is serving up Frozen Kirin Ichiban beer slushies on the roof, so you can cheers to the fun summer days ahead. Those who’d rather have something fruity can enjoy Boozy Popsicles. Play a round of ping pong or break out your favorite board game. This hotel rooftop is definitely made for mellow nights outside.

