Report: Celtics’ Offer To Knicks For Porzingis Includes 2 Lottery Picks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Boston Celtics have an offer on the table for Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

According to ESPN, the Celtics would give up the third overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, an additional lottery pick that they believe they can acquire Thursday and another player. The report cites executives familiar with Boston’s offer.

There are a couple of big ifs involved, however. Of course, the terms would have to be the Knicks’ liking. And also, the Celtics would have to come through on their promise to acquire that additional lottery pick. Boston has plenty of draft picks to offer up — as many as seven first-rounders in 2018 and 2019.

The Knicks already own the eighth pick in the draft.

The Daily News reported Thursday that the Knicks’ asking price is the No. 3 pick this year, the first-rounder in next year’s draft that Boston acquired in a trade with the Nets, Celtics 2016 first-round pick Jaylen Brown and veteran small forward Jae Crowder.

The Celtics’ have rejected that demand, according to the Boston Herald.

The Knicks began listening to offers for Porzingis after the 7-foot-3 Latvian skipped his exit interview with president Phil Jackson after the season finale. Porzingis was reportedly frustrated with how the Knicks were being run.

“We’re listening, but we’re not intrigued yet at this level,” Jackson told MSG on Wednesday.

“As much as we love this guy, we have to do what’s best for the club,” he added.

While Porzingis has not spoken to teams executives or coaches since the end of the season, his brother and agent has insisted the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft wants to remain a Knicks.

Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season.