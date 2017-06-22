Police: Father Arrested After Repeatedly Punching 5-Year-Old Daughter In Head

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police arrested an Elmont man for allegedly repeatedly punching his 5-year-old daughter.
Stanley Frederique, 36, was spotted punching his daughter in the head with a closed fist repeatedly as he was pulling her out of Elmont Road Park Wednesday night by her hair and arm, police said.
Frederique and his daughter had left the park by the time police arrived, but he was located a short time later and arrested, police said.
Frederique’s daughter was found with her mother at her mother’s place of work and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Frederique faces assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Frederique previously pleaded guilty to child abandonment and endangering the welfare of a child last year, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. He was ordered into a drug treatment program and given a temporary restraining order against the child.