Hal Steinbrenner On WFAN: Yankees Will ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ At Trade Deadline

NEW YORK (WFAN) — So is Hal Steinbrenner surprised by the Yankees’ success this season.

Mike Francesa posed that question Thursday to the Bombers owner, who called into the show celebrating WFAN’s 30th anniversary.

“They really were hitting the ball well in spring training, so I had no doubt we were going to be scoring runs this year, which was certainly a problem last year,” said Steinbrenner, whose father was a central theme of the FAN’s first two-plus decades on the air. “But can I sit here and say that I thought Aaron Judge would be putting up the numbers that he is? Of course not. I don’t think anybody else can, either. But we’re certainly thrilled about it, and so many other guys are contributing as well.”



Steinbrenner said the club will look for ways to shore weaknesses as the trade deadline draws near, although he indicated he’s not in favor of giving up any top prospects.

“We’re going to leave no stone unturned,” he said. “We’re going to look at anything that comes our way. Any possibility that comes our way, if it fills a need that we certainly have, we’re going to consider it. But I have been hesitant the last few years to give up our top prospects, and here we are because of it, one of the reasons anyway.

“So it’s going to have to be the right deal, it’s going to have to be a glaring need, and it’s going to have to be the right fit for that need to consider it.”

