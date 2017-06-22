Islanders Trade Ryan Strome To Edmonton For Jordan Eberle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders have made their first big move of the offseason, acquiring forward Jordan Eberle from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Ryan Strome, the team announced Thursday.

In his seven seasons in Edmonton, Eberle, 27, registered 60 or more points three times, although his production has dipped the past two years. This past season, the 5-foot-11, 184-pound Canadian had 20 goals in 31 assists (51 points). The goals total was his lowest since the lockout-shortened 2013 season.

In 2015-16, Eberle finished with 25 goals and 22 assists. The 47 points were his lowest since his rookie season.

Eberle, who was an All-Star in 2012, has two more seasons remaining on his contract and will count $6 million a year against the salary cap. The Islanders are clearly hoping he returns to his old form and becomes a lethal complement for center John Tavares.

Eberle is scheduled to address the media in a conference call Thursday afternoon.

The Islanders selected Strome with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft. After a 50-point season in his second year in New York (17 goals, 33 assists), he only managed 28 and 30 points in the two seasons since.

Strome, who turns 24 next month, is entering the final year of his contract and is set to count $2.5 million against the salary cap. He will become a restricted free agent next summer.