Jersey City Accident With Car Snags Hudson-Bergen Light Rail

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was halted late Thursday night after a light rail train got into an accident with a car.
The accident happened in Jersey City in the late night hours. Information about injuries and other details were not immediately available.
Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was suspended in both directions between Essex Street and Exchange Place following the accident, according to NJ TRANSIT.
