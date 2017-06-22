Jersey City Accident With Car Snags Hudson-Bergen Light Rail

June 22, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was halted late Thursday night after a light rail train got into an accident with a car.

The accident happened in Jersey City in the late night hours. Information about injuries and other details were not immediately available.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail was suspended in both directions between Essex Street and Exchange Place following the accident, according to NJ TRANSIT.

HBLR is suspended in both directions between Essex St. and Exchange Place due to a light rail accident with a car in Jersey City.

