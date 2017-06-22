Cuomo’s Move To Rename Tappan Zee Bridge For Father Fails In Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s last-minute effort to name the new Tappan Zee Bridge after his late father failed in Albany this week.
On the last day of the legislative session Wednesday night, Cuomo introduced a bill that would have renamed both the existing Tappan Zee Bridge and the replacement still under construction in honor of his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died back on Jan. 1, 2015.
CBS2 talked to a dozen people Thursday in Nyack, and not one supported the idea.
“I think it would be a disgrace,” one man said. “First of all, naming something after your own father is shameless, personal — a huge conflict of interest.”
“I don’t like that idea at all,” a woman added. “It should stay the Tappan Zee Bridge.”
“It’s always been the Tappan Zee Bridge,” another woman said. “Everyone knows it at the Tappan Zee Bridge.”
The New York State Senate unanimously approved the name change, but the Assembly refused to vote on it.