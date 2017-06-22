‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Bellator 180 Press Conference

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week, and “Outside the Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman are locked and loaded for Bellator NYC.
What’s coming is the promotion’s first pay-per-view event in more than three years. The fireworks kick off this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden with a stacked card that includes fan favorites like Chael Sonnen, Wanderlei Silva, and Fedor Emelianenko.
Pete and Ike dive right into the chaos of fight week with coverage from Bellator 180’s media scrum and press conference.
The guys were able to catch up with Scott Coker, the president of Bellator MMA, light-heavyweight title contender Ryan Bader, Ryan Couture, son of MMA Hall of Famer Randy Couture, boxer-turned-mixed martial artist Heather Hardy, and Chinzo Machida, brother of former UFC champion Lyoto Machida.
Stay tuned as the guys return Friday with their full Bellator NYC preview and picks. Joining that show will be Bellator light-heavyweight champ Phil Davis, lightweight champ Michael Chandler, and co-main event fighter Matt Mitrione, who will try to dismantle the legendary Emelianenko.
