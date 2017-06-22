SUV Barrels Into Chase Bank In The Bronx

June 22, 2017 11:32 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An SUV barreled into a Chase Bank in the Bronx Thursday.

The vehicle smashed through a wall of the bank on Bartow Avenue in Co-op City just before 8 p.m.

The bank was closed, but the SUV ended up in the lobby.

One witness said the driver was going fast.

“She went straight, like 70 miles per hour. There was someone screaming in the car, her kids,” Stephanie Gottlieb said. “Coming straight, went straight into the bank.”

Two people were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries.

