Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera Says He Wants To Be Traded

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As if all the injuries the Mets have had to deal with aren’t enough, now they have a disgruntled infielder on their hands.

Before the Mets played the Giants on Friday night in San Francisco, Asdrubal Cabrera told reporters he has asked his agent to try to broker a trade from the Mets.

The remarks came after the Mets released their Friday lineup, which has Cabrera playing second base, and not at shortstop, his usual position.

According to Newsday, Cabrera criticized the Mets for their lack of communication and said he’d be willing to change positions next year. He also said he wants to play for a winner.

Cabrera is meeting with TC and Sandy in the manager's office. I'm gonna guess they're not in there picking up the option for '18. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) June 23, 2017

Also factoring into Cabrera’s request is that the Mets have declined to guarantee his $8.5 million option for next season, the New York Post reported.

Cabrera, 31, who was activated Friday from the 10-day disabled list after dealing with a thumb injury, is batting .244 this season with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

Granting Cabrera his wish might not be a problem for the Mets. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Mets are willing to listen to offers for several veterans, including Cabrera, outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson and reliever Addison Reed — all of whom are set to become free agents after this season.

After entering the season with World Series aspirations, the Mets were 31-41 and 12 games out of first place in the NL East heading into Friday’s game.