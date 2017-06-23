Emmy-Winning Veteran TV Reporter Gabe Pressman Dies At 93

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Emmy-winning TV journalist Gabe Pressman has died at the age of 93.

Pressman’s longtime employer NBC New York announced his death Friday on Twitter.

#BREAKING: New York legend Gabe Pressman has died. https://t.co/fXnFBpo6Gf — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 23, 2017

In true Gabe Pressman fashion, he was still tweeting away about the importance of journalism in our democracy on Thursday, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported. He passed away in his sleep overnight in the city.

Pressman launched his six-decade broadcast career after stints at New Jersey’s Newark Evening News and the New York World Telegram and Sun.

He covered the 1956 sinking of the Italian oceanliner Andrea Doria, reports from Israel, riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and countless politicians.

He starred for years at Inner Circle, a charity show that pokes fun at politics.

Colleagues and local dignitaries shared their memories and condolences on social media.

“New York journalism has lost a legend and a moral compass with the passing of our friend Gabe Pressman,” Steve Scott, president of the New York Press Club, said in a statement. “A tenacious seeker of the truth, there was no greater defender of the First Amendment than Gabe Pressman.”

We mourn the loss of our friend @Gabe4ny. There was no greater defender of the First Amendment than Gabe. A moral compass of journalism. pic.twitter.com/QvVKsR3WPE — NY Press Club (@NYPressClub) June 23, 2017

“Gabe Pressman was a New York City treasure. He was a mentor to countless reporters doing vital work today. He’ll be deeply missed,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Gabe Pressman was a New York City treasure. He was a mentor to countless reporters doing vital work today. He'll be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/zUVzOupXfb — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 23, 2017

Our #GabePressman has passed away. He was loved, and he loved his city. Here, at a celebration for his 90th birthday. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/Uzgsf74bso — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) June 23, 2017

I was so honored to know @Gabe4ny My time reporting @NYPressClub and @InnerCircleNY Gabe was 93 and had an incredible life #1010wins pic.twitter.com/Go0a5mIxiY — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) June 23, 2017

“Mayors including Dinkins, Giuliani and Bloomberg would sometimes cringe as they saw Gabe, knowing that a tough question was coming,” Schuck said. “A hard as nails reporter with a wonderful soft side. Gabe lent me and so many other reporters a helping hand over the years. He’ll be greatly missed.”

“Pressman was arguably the city’s most fierce defender of the First Amendment and through his leadership of the New York Press Club and membership in the journalist Inner Circle organization he was a staunch opponent of anyone anywhere who might seek to muzzle a free press. And Gabe Pressman’s fighting spirit will live on,” WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb said.

The Bronx-born Pressman graduated from the Columbia School of Journalism.

The New York State Broadcasters Association inductee started working at WRCA radio in 1954. He went to WRCA’s television side, now WNBC, in 1956.

In 1972, Pressman moved to WNEW-TV. He rejoined WNBC in 1980.

Pressman is credited as being the first television reporter in New York City.

In his amazing career, Pressman interviewed them all — Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, President Harry Truman, Fidel Castro, the Beatles, Malcolm X, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He even went to Woodstock, but his specialty was politics he covered all the mayors from Wagner to de Blasio.

He leaves behind his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)