Upcoming Lane Closures & Service Changes For PABT, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne & GWB

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bayonne Bridge, Holland Tunnel, George Washington Bridge and Port Authority Bus Terminal will institute lane closings or service adjustments this weekend and/or next week for ongoing construction and repair projects.

Bayonne Bridge:

The bridge will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 23, through 8 a.m. Saturday, June 24. The bridge will remain open the rest of the weekend. During the closing, traffic will be diverted at Avenue A in Bayonne.

The bridge also closes overnight on Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The bridge also will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 30, through 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1. At that point, the bridge will remain open for the July 4 holiday weekend until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Holland Tunnel:

One westbound lane in the Holland Tunnel will close during overnight hours from Sunday, June 25 through Thursday, June 29 from 11:59 p.m. each night through 5:30 a.m. the following morning. These closures are necessary for ongoing tunnel repairs.

George Washington Bridge:

Palisades Interstate Parkway Helix ramp replacement is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, weather permitting. Two lanes of the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway near the GWB will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The two left lanes of the upper level westbound GWB and the left lane of the eastbound bridge will be closed between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday for construction work.

Port Authority Bus Terminal:

Weekend construction will take place on the fourth floor of the terminal from 1 a.m. Saturday, June 24, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 26. The work will require temporary gate changes for buses that typically operate from that floor, including routes operated by NJ Transit, Suburban Transit, Rockland Coach, Community Coach, Shortline (Coach USA) and Lakeland Bus.

To receive real time traffic updates, travelers should register for Bridge and Tunnel Alerts at www.paalerts.com, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or www.511NJ.org