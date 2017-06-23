Rangers Deal Stepan, Raanta To Coyotes For 1st-Round Pick, DeAngelo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Rangers have traded center Derek Stepan and backup goaltender Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes for the seventh overall pick in Friday night’s draft and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

OFFICIAL: #NYR acquired d-man Anthony DeAngelo and the 7th pick in the 2017 Draft from Arizona in exchange for Derek Stepan & Antti Raanta. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 23, 2017

Stepan joined the Rangers in the 2010-11 after being selected in the second round of the 2008 draft. In seven seasons with the Blueshirts, he registered 50 or more points five times, including 55 this past season (17 goals, 38 assists).

Stepan, 27, has four years left on a contract with a $6.5 million annual salary-cap hit.

Raanta, who was acquired in a June 2015 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, was stellar while filling in for Henrik Lundqvist last season. In 30 games, he had a .922 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against average.

MORE: Hartnett: Rangers Caught A Break With Vegas Taking Lindberg

The Finnish goalie has one more season left on his contract and will count $1 million against the salary cap.

In DeAngelo, the Rangers get a young, right-handed defenseman. The native of Sewell, New Jersey, was the 19th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014. DeAngelo, 21, was traded to Arizona last year. As a rookie this past season, he played in 39 games and had five goals and nine assists (14 points). He had plus-13 rating.

DeAngelo has two years left on his contract with an average cap hit of $863,333. He’ll become a restricted free agent in 2019.

The Rangers now own two first-round picks — seventh and 21st overall.