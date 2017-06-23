CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Rangers Deal Stepan, Raanta To Coyotes For 1st-Round Pick, DeAngelo

June 23, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Anthony DeAngelo, Antti Raanta, Arizona Coyotes, Derek Stepan, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Rangers have traded center Derek Stepan and backup goaltender Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes for the seventh overall pick in Friday night’s draft and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Stepan joined the Rangers in the 2010-11 after being selected in the second round of the 2008 draft. In seven seasons with the Blueshirts, he registered 50 or more points five times, including 55 this past season (17 goals, 38 assists).

Stepan, 27, has four years left on a contract with a $6.5 million annual salary-cap hit.

Raanta, who was acquired in a June 2015 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, was stellar while filling in for Henrik Lundqvist last season. In 30 games, he had a .922 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against average.

The Finnish goalie has one more season left on his contract and will count $1 million against the salary cap.

In DeAngelo, the Rangers get a young, right-handed defenseman. The native of Sewell, New Jersey, was the 19th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014. DeAngelo, 21, was traded to Arizona last year. As a rookie this past season, he played in 39 games and had five goals and nine assists (14 points). He had plus-13 rating.

DeAngelo has two years left on his contract with an average cap hit of $863,333. He’ll become a restricted free agent in 2019.

The Rangers now own two first-round picks — seventh and 21st overall.

