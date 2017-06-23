Happy Bring Your Dog To Work Day!

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Businesses could be going to the dogs Friday.

That’s because it’s National Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

Some are thrilled, while others think it’s a bad idea.

Karen said can take her beagle-basset hound mix, Wesley, to the office.

“He’ll play,” she said.” He’ll stay by me, I’m mommy.”

“If you can bring your child, and you only have your pet, I think that’s fine with me,” one man said.

One woman said she’d consider bringing her dog in because “he’s very good actually, he’s a quiet dog at home so he might be the same way at the office.”

Richard is not looking forward to it.

“We have a dog that gets hyper and starts running around and doing their business all over, I don’t think it’s a good thing,” he said.

Others are concerned about dogs doing their business at the place of business.

“You gotta go to the water cooler and you step in a little boo boo you be like, ‘Mmm, God I wonder whose dog did that.’ I don’t think it’s something that should be there,” one man said.

“A lot of dog poop around,” David said. “It sounds like a chaotic environment.”

Mike said his Shar Pei, Bruin, is a terror and he wouldn’t even think about bringing him to the office.

“He doesn’t like people,” he said.

Another man said his dog would “rip the office apart.”

The day has been observed on the Friday of the third full week of June since 1996.