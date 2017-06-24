Islanders Trade Defenseman Travis Hamonic To Flames

June 24, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NHL Draft, New York Islanders, NHL Draft, Travis Hamonic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders have traded defenseman Travis Hamonic to the Calgary Flames.

The announcement was made Saturday morning during the 2017 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

In exchange for Hamonic and a fourth-round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 draft, the Islanders will receive the first and second-round picks in 2018, as well as a second-round pick in either 2019 or 2020.

Drafted by New York in 2008, Hamonic recorded 146 points, 26 goals, 120 assists in 444 regular season games and four points, one goal, three assists in 17 playoff appearances.

In 2015, he asked to be traded, citing family issues.

The Islanders have picked up three other defensemen in Saturday’s draft, selecting Robin Salo, Benjamin Mirageas and Sebastian Aho.

Earlier in the week, the team acquired forward Jordan Eberle from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.

