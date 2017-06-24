Man Killed, Teen Seriously Hurt When Car Collides With Tractor-Trailer In Long Island City, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and a teenager is badly injured after the car they were riding in collided with a tractor-trailer Saturday morning in Long Island City, Queens.
Police said the car was traveling on Skillman Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. when the driver is believed to have run a red light and T-boned the tractor-trailer driving on Queens Boulevard, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a teenage girl, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.
The truck driver was not hurt and remained on the scene.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.