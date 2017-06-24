Senate Plan To Repeal Obamacare Faces Likely Roadblocks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — The Senate bill to replace Obamacare could be in trouble — at least 50 of the 52 Republican senators need to vote in favor of the bill in order for it to pass.

But now, there are a handful of GOP holdouts that say they can’t support the plan as it currently stands.

More From CBS News

Senator Dean Heller (R- NV) is one of five Republicans who won’t support the current draft of the bill. The other four financially conservative senators want the bill to have fewer government subsidies, which are designed to make health insurance more affordable.

If three Republican senators vote “no” on the legislation, the measure will fail, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports.

Meanwhile, President Trump spent part of his Saturday at Trump National Golf Club, but appeared to have healthcare on his mind, tweeting, “ # Obamacare’s taxes, mandates, & penalties are simply unaffordable. Americans deserve better.”

The president also focused his weekly address on reforming healthcare.

“Democrats in congress created this calamity and now, if we don’t act, millions more Americans will be hurt by Obamacare’s deepening death spiral,” Trump said.

The president will lead the effort to try to convince reluctant Republicans to support the bill. While changes can still be made to the legislation, some Democrats are holding events this weekend to stand up against the bill.

“Make no mistake, this bill in the Senate, like the one in the House, would be a u-turn on the progress we’ve made when it comes to affordable healthcare in the United States,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-M.D.) said Saturday.

At the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a bipartisan effort to stop the healthcare legislation.

“But because it’s not a foregone conclusion, we still have a chance to make a difference,” de Blasio said. “There’s at least ten United States senators, all Republican from all different parts of the country, who are making clear that their minds are not made up.”

Mayors and governors across the country are reaching out to the administration and members of congress to explain the practical effects of curbing Medicaid funding and private insurance premium subsidies — both anchors of the Republican proposals pending on Capitol Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants to hold a vote on the bill before the July 4th recess, likely next Thursday.