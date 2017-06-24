Police: 2 Men Force Woman To Cash Check On Their Behalf

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down two men they say forced a woman to cash a check on their behalf.

The woman was waiting for the southbound F train at the West 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 when the men approached her.

Police said one the suspects asked her to cash a check. When she declined, he allegedly lifted his shirt and displayed what she believed to be a silver gun.

She was instructed to go upstairs to a nearby Chase bank, where she deposited the check and withdrew $600, which she gave to the second suspect, police said.

Police said they believe the check will bounce.

The men then left. The woman was not hurt.

Police described the first suspect as a black man, approximately mid-20s, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds. The second was described as a black man, approximately mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.