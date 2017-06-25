3 Men Arrested In Fire That Ripped Through 6 Bronx Homes; ‘Fireworks Fight’ Blamed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY Fire Marshals arrested and charged three men this weekend in connection with an extra-alarm fire that ripped through six homes in the Bronx this week.

The FDNY alleged that two of the man had a “fireworks fight” before the blaze.

Alejandro Soler, Nabindranauth Nandalall, and Shivnarine Lauchman are charged in the five-alarm fire this past Thursday on Olmstead Avenue in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

Soler, 27, of the Bronx, was charged with illegal possession of fireworks. He claimed to have bought fireworks at a large retail store in Westchester County, the FDNY said.

Nandalall and Lauchman, both 23 and of the Bronx, were charged with fourth-degree arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and illegal possession of fireworks, the FDNY said. They also bought fireworks from a large retailer in Westchester County and admitted to having a “fireworks fight” shortly before the Olmstead Avenue blaze, the FDNY said.

“Thanks to the excellent and rigorous investigative work of FDNY Fire Marshals, three individuals are charged with the reckless endangerment of Bronx residents and nearly 200 Firefighters,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a news release. “This fire is a reminder that fireworks are illegal in New York City – and as witnessed in this fire can be dangerous to both Firefighters and civilians alike.”

The fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in one home at 1136 Olmstead Ave., and spread to five more 2 1/2-story homes, according to the FDNY. The blaze was raised to four alarms.

Neighbors told CBS2 they heard loud bangs before the flames broke out.

People said someone had been setting off fireworks for days.

“They were doing bottle rockets and M-80s for the past three days, for hours, and yesterday it started like around 1 p.m.,” one woman said.

Two of the homes were completely destroyed in the fire. Heavy black smoke and flames took over Olmstead Avenue.

Eight firefighters and one civilian were injured in the fire, but all were expected to recover.