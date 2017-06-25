Police Say Man Sprayed Woman In Face As She Held Toddler In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday for a man who they say assaulted a Bronx woman as she held her toddler.
Police said at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, the man and the 29-year-old woman were in the woman’s home at Bronxwood Avenue and East 213th Street in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. The suspect tried to spray the victim in the face with an unknown suspect as she held their 2-year-old son, police said.
The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, and the woman and child were treated and released at the scene, police said.
Wanted for questioning is Victor Wallace, 30,who is described as a black male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall with a dark complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.
