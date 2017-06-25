Department Of Design And Construction Commissioner Leaving Amid Controversies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The embattled head of the city’s Department of Design and Construction is on his way out.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, the department manages the controversial Build It Back program, and departing commissioner Feniosky Peña-Mora has also faced allegations of cronyism.
The accusations were leveled by employees in Peña-Mora’s own agency.
But Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “You know, I think there’s been a shocking misunderstanding of why the commissioner is stepping down, and I’m personally perplexed.”
According to the mayor, it is a simple matter of academia.
“He has been on leave,” de Blasio said. “We begged Columbia to be as lenient as they could be. They were, up to a point, and they said, ‘Look, this is it.’”
De Blasio said Peña-Mora did a fine job. He steps down at the end of the month.