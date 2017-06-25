Schumer: ‘Ringless Voicemail’ From Telemarketers Would Be Consumer Nightmare

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is worried that robocalls could get worse if the Federal Communications Commission exempts them from the Do Not Call list.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, Schumer said telemarketers want to use ringless voicemails that would clog people’s phones with unwanted messages.

“And also, God forbid you got a serious message – someone’s sick, you need to pick up your kid at school – you wouldn’t be able to get to it, because there’d be so many of these darn useless solicitations,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s office found that New Yorkers received 56 million robocalls last month alone.

“Do not let ringless voicemail escape the Do Not Call list, or it’ll make things that are already bad even worse,” he said.

The FCC said it would review the proposal to allow for ringless voicemail list after a public comment period.

