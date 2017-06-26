6/26 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 26, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a passing shower N&W. Expect even less humid conditions with highs in the upper 70’s.

nu tu tri state travel 16 6/26 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will be partly cloudy and still on the comfy side. Temps will fall into the low to mid 60’s again in the city.

Tomorrow we’ll see another round of sun and clouds with isolated showers and even a t-storm here and there. Temps will be below normal once again in the upper 70’s.

nu tu uv index no icon1 6/26 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the upper 70’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch