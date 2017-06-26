6/26 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a passing shower N&W. Expect even less humid conditions with highs in the upper 70’s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and still on the comfy side. Temps will fall into the low to mid 60’s again in the city.
Tomorrow we’ll see another round of sun and clouds with isolated showers and even a t-storm here and there. Temps will be below normal once again in the upper 70’s.
As for Wednesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the upper 70’s.