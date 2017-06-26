Boomer & Carton: Yankee Concern, An NBA Problem, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig got started on Monday morning with the struggling Yankees.
They had plenty of talking points, thanks to the Bombers’ 7-6 loss to Texas on Sunday. The Yanks have now dropped 10 of 12 and their once-comfortable lead atop the AL East has evaporated.
Later, the guys discussed Ice Cube’s “Big3” league debut in Brooklyn, Jordan Spieth’s dramatic win at The Travelers, the latest on the Knicks, specifically Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick Rose, and the NBA’s apparent problem with regard to the assembling of “super-teams.”