Boomer & Carton: Yankee Concern, An NBA Problem, And More

June 26, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig got started on Monday morning with the struggling Yankees.

They had plenty of talking points, thanks to the Bombers’ 7-6 loss to Texas on Sunday. The Yanks have now dropped 10 of 12 and their once-comfortable lead atop the AL East has evaporated.

Later, the guys discussed Ice Cube’s “Big3” league debut in Brooklyn, Jordan Spieth’s dramatic win at The Travelers, the latest on the Knicks, specifically Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick Rose, and the NBA’s apparent problem with regard to the assembling of “super-teams.”

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch