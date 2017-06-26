Driver Facing Charges In Wrong Way Crash That Seriously Injured Cyclist In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a wrong way driver is facing charges after hitting and badly injuring a bicyclist in Midtown.

Investigators say it all began around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed man driving a car erratically in a parking garage on 34th Street.

When police arrived, the driver took off and as officers tried to pull him over, police said the driver turned the wrong way onto 7th Avenue against traffic, hitting the cyclist as he made the turn.

The impact shattered the windshield of the black sedan, sending the cyclist flying.

“The guy picked up speed, he pressed on the gas then all of a sudden, then ‘bam!'” one witness said. “We ran right here, we see the guy laying there.”

“They was pulling him over and suddenly he stopped. He pulled off and that’s when he hit the guy,” said another witness.

Witnesses say the driver and his passenger then ditched the car and began to run from the crash scene. Officers quickly caught up with them, taking both into custody on 35th Street.

“It could have been worse because he started speeding when he turned,” said another witness. “He could have ran a lot of people over.”

The driver is facing charges including driving with a suspended license, vehicular assault and DWI. The passenger in the car has been released from police custody.

The cyclist remains in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.