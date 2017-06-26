Police: Man Snatches Purse From Woman, 78, In Long Island Nursing Home Parking Lot

June 26, 2017 10:23 AM

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspected purse snatcher who they say targeted a 78-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Long Island nursing home.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday at the Town House Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale.

Police said the victim was walking to her car after visiting a relative when a man came up to her in the parking lot, demanded money and grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports there is surveillance video of the suspect running down Hempstead Turnpike.

The woman was not injured.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

